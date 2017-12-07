Bus driver charged with reckless driving over fatal Malaysia highway crash

KAMPAR, Perak: A bus driver pleaded not guilty on Thursday (Dec 7) to a charge of reckless driving which resulted in the death of a female passenger.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning along Malaysia's North-South Expressway near Gopeng, Perak; 14 others were injured.

The Five Stars express bus, which was operated by One Travel & Tours, was travelling from Singapore to Ipoh when it collided with two vehicles at around 5.45am.

N Shasikumar, 41, made the plea before magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh after the charge was read out to him by a court interpreter.

Shasikumar was charged with driving the bus in a reckless manner, causing the death of 43-year-old Chan Kwai Fah.

The accident involved an express bus travelling from Singapore. (Photo: Bernama)

If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 10 years and face a fine of between RM5,000 (US$1,225) and RM20,000.



Deputy public prosecutor Oon Kork Chern appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, Nurafiqah Abd Aziz.

The prosecutor offered a bail of RM10,000 and that the driver's driving license be handed over to court pending disposal of the case, according to local news outlet Malay Mail Online.

Nurafiqah asked the court to reduce the bail as her client was supporting four children and his wife was not working.

The magistrate set bail at RM5,000 with one surety with an additional condition that the accused's driving licence be suspended until the case was completed, and fixed Dec 28 for mention.

