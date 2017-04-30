Bus rams cars, motorbikes in Indonesia; 11 killed

JAKARTA: At least 11 people were killed Sunday (Apr 30) when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure, police said.

The bus hit four cars and motorbikes before tumbling down a slope. The bus driver and some of the motorists were among those killed.

The accident in Cianjur district, 90 kilometres (56 miles) south of Jakarta, also injured nearly 50 people.

Transport accidents are common in Indonesia, where buses and trains are often old and badly maintained.

