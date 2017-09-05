Cambodia charges opposition leader with treason

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha has been charged with treason and could face a jail term of 15 to 30 years if convicted, a municipal court in the capital, Phnom Penh, said on Tuesday (Sep 5).

He is accused of conniving in a "secret plan" with foreign entities which began in 1993, according to a court statement.

Kem Sokha had been charged with "colluding with foreigners" under Article 443 of Cambodia's penal code, the court said in a statement.

"The act of secret collusion with foreigners is an act of treason," it added.

Kem Sokha was arrested early Sunday in a swoop by hundreds of security forces at his home in the Cambodian capital.

Hours later strongman premier Hun Sen accused the politician of being in cahoots with the United States, although he provided no evidence in a typically bombastic speech.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kem Sokha's surprise arrest further raises the political temperature in Cambodia.

Hun Sen's opponents, NGOs and the critical press have been smothered by court cases and threats ahead of a crunch general election next year.

Hun Sen is determined to extend his three decade rule and withstand the burgeoning popularity of the CNRP.

On Monday The Cambodia Daily, one of the last independent newspapers in the kingdom, was shuttered bya tax claim it says is trumped up to muzzle its critical reporting.