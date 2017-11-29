Cambodia signs agreement to ensure welfare of maids in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cambodian government has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to appoint the Malaysian Association of Foreign Maid Agencies (PAPA) as its representative to monitor the safety and welfare of its citizens returning to work as domestic helpers in Malaysia.

This comes more than six years after Cambodia imposed a freeze on maids working there over reports of abuse.

Speaking at the signing in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Nov 29), Cambodia's Minister of Labour and Vocational and Training Ith Sam Heng said he hopes Cambodians will be working as domestic helpers in Malaysia again "as soon as possible".

"Today's event reflects our strong commitment for extending the welfare and protection mechanism for Cambodian workers in Malaysia. We wish to provide them better protection and support ... therefore the need for welfare and safety management," he said.

In May, Malaysia's Minister for Human Resources said he had reached an agreement with Cambodia to lift the ban, but that the number of workers coming to the country would depend on demand.