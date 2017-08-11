Cambodian PM accuses Laos of border violation, mobilising troops

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen accused neighbouring Laos on Friday of sending troops into Cambodian land in April and said they must leave by an Aug 17 deadline and that he was mobilising soldiers to the border area.

Hun Sen said at a ceremony in Phnom Penh about 30 soldiers from Laos had crossed into the area and that some of them remained there during daytime. He said he had been in touch with the government in Laos.

"I can no longer keep patience," Hun Sen said. "It's not right that we fight each other but if they don't withdraw, we must do it ... We don't declare war, we just ask to get our own land back."