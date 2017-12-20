Canada, US to host North Korea crisis talks in January

OTTAWA: Canada and the United States announced on Tuesday (Dec 19) they will host a summit of foreign ministers in Vancouver on Jan 16, including envoys from Japan and South Korea, to seek progress on the North Korean nuclear crisis.

"We believe a diplomatic solution to the crisis is essential and possible," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson said the meeting would seek to further increase pressure on North Korea to come to the table to negotiate an end to its nuclear programme.

This could include "other steps that could be taken to put additional pressure on the regime in North Korea" as well as preparing for the prospects of talks, he said.

"We (will) continue to find ways to advance the pressure campaign against North Korea," Tillerson said, "to send North Korea a unified message from the international community that we will not accept you as ... a nuclear weapons nation and that all of us share one policy and one goal - the full complete verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula."

The so-called Vancouver Group will also include Australia, Belgium, Britain, Colombia, Ethiopia, France, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

