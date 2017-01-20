Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne, shots fired: Reports

MELBOURNE: A police operation is under way in central Melbourne after a car reportedly rammed into several pedestrians on Friday (Jan 20).

Paramedics are treating a number of people after they were hit by a car in Bourke Street in the CBD. — Ambulance Victoria (@AmbulanceVic) January 20, 2017

An eyewitness said gunshots were also heard during the lunchtime incident on Burke Street in the central business district. Ambulance Victoria said they were treating several injuries.

Victoria Police said they are aware that "a number of people have been injured in the CBD".

"The exact circumstances of the events are still being determined," they said on Twitter at about 1.50pm (10.50am, Singapore time).

Pedestrian access along Bourke Street, between Williams and Swanston Street, was also closed. "Police are asking for the public to avoid the area," Victoria Police added.

Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall is a pedestrian and tram-only strip and is home to large retail stores such as fashion chain H&M, as well as department stores Myer's and David Jones.

Breaking #melbourne, a car rushed in the crowd of shoppers in #bourkestreet, hitting pedestrian. Police is circling the area pic.twitter.com/128aZe1hMC — Mp Desset (@_mp_d) January 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.