1 dead, up to 20 injured after car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: A person has died and up to 20 injured after a car rammed into several pedestrians in central Melbourne on Friday (Jan 20). A police operation is under way.

Paramedics are treating a number of people after they were hit by a car in Bourke Street in the CBD. — Ambulance Victoria (@AmbulanceVic) January 20, 2017

According to Ambulance Victoria, some people have suffered "serious injuries".

An eyewitness said gunshots were also heard during the lunchtime incident on Burke Street in the central business district. Local media reported that the car had been driving erratically before the incident, according to Reuters.

Victoria Police said they are aware that "a number of people have been injured in the CBD".

"At this stage it is believed a man driving a vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in Bourke and Queens St just before 2pm," police said in an update on Twitter at about 2.30pm (11.30am Singapore time). "The situation is now contained," police added. They also urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Pedestrian access along Bourke Street, between William and Swanston Streets, was also closed.

Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall is a pedestrian and tram-only strip and is home to large retail stores such as fashion chain H&M, as well as department stores Myer's and David Jones.

Breaking #melbourne, a car rushed in the crowd of shoppers in #bourkestreet, hitting pedestrian. Police is circling the area pic.twitter.com/128aZe1hMC — Mp Desset (@_mp_d) January 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.