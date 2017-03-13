Car skids, crashes on to roof of house in China

SINGAPORE: A car crashed on to the roof of a house after the driver lost control on a road in the Chinese town of Taizhou.



A video of the incident captured by closed-circuit television showed the car sliding off the road before landing on top of a tiled roof. A section of the roof caved in upon impact.



The driver, who appeared unhurt, calmly climbed out of the car using a ladder. The damaged SUV was hauled off the roof by a crane.

