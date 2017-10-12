Carjacker in Johor drives away with 2 children still inside

JOHOR BARU: Two children were sitting inside their mother’s car when a man hijacked the vehicle in the Malaysian state of Johor on Thursday morning (Oct 12), but they were later found unharmed.



The mother had been on her way to send the children - a five-year-old boy and three-year-old girl - to her father's home.



"Upon arriving in front of her father's house, the woman got out of the car to take an umbrella from the boot of the car because it was raining,” said Iskandar Puteri District police chief Noor Hashim Mohamed.



"But suddenly a man entered the woman's car and locked the car door from inside. The man then fled with the woman's car with her children inside,” he added in a statement.



The mother, a clinic assistant, tried to cling on to the car but tripped and fell, injuring herself. She also lost a mobile phone which was in the car.



The girl was found on the roadside several lanes from the house, while her brother was left at the entrance of the housing estate.



“While the woman was lodging a report at the Kangkar Pulai police station, she received a call from her brother that an individual had found her son at the entrance of the housing estate," said the police chief.



He added that the stolen car was later found to have been involved in an accident with a lorry an hour after the hijacking.



The man is believed to have fled with an accomplice. Investigations are under way.

