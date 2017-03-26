Carrie Lam elected as Hong Kong's first female Chief Executive

SINGAPORE: Former deputy leader Carrie Lam has been elected as Hong Kong's new Chief Executive by a 1,200-member election committee on Sunday (Mar 26) becoming its first female leader, according to broadcaster Cable TV.

With 777 of the votes, she beat fellow contenders former finance secretary John Tsang (365 votes) and former judge Woo Kwok-hing (21 votes).

Representatives of a broad number of sectors, from business to education, sit on the committee, but only a quarter are from the democracy camp.

Police were seen trying to push back protesters with a group of demonstrators seen trying to break the police cordon outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre where voting took place.

The protesters denounced Beijing's "interference" amid widespread reports of lobbying of the voters to back Lam, rather than the former finance chief, Tsang.

Security was tight around the harbourfront voting centre with metal barricades and large numbers of police deployed, and protesters were kept well away from the immediate vicinity.



SOFTER IMAGE

Lam, 59, dubbed "the fighter" by media, was once the most popular official in the cabinet of staunchly pro-Beijing incumbent chief executive, Leung Chun-ying, who in 2012 won a similar election restricted to just 1,200 voters.

The daughter of a Shanghainese immigrant who worked on ships and a mother who had never received a formal education, Lam grew up in a cramped apartment shared by four siblings and several families.



A devout Catholic and a student of sociology at the University of Hong Kong, Lam took part in social activism before joining the government. She is married with two sons.



Lam's popularity began to slip just as a younger generation of protesters rose to prominence, and tumbled further during the course of her election campaign this year.



Her attempt to push through a planned Palace Museum in Hong Kong, showing artefacts from the museum in Beijing's Forbidden City, was criticised for being presented as a done deal without public consultation, highlighting what some describe as her "autocratic" style, according to a source who knows her.



She is not well regarded by the opposition democratic camp, with most of the 300 or so democrats seen having voted for former Financial Secretary John Tsang.



The bespectacled Lam was also criticised by student leaders for being "vague" after their televised meeting failed to defuse the 2014 protests. The demonstration ran out of steam two months later and ended with police clearing the streets.



During her campaign, Lam attempted to present a softer, more populist image, but was ridiculed for gaffes including not appearing to know how to use subway turnstiles.



Lam formally becomes head of the global financial hub on Jul 1.