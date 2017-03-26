Carrie Lam elected as Hong Kong's new Chief Executive

SINGAPORE: Former deputy leader Carrie Lam has been elected as Hong Kong's new Chief Executive by a 1,200-member election committee on Sunday (Mar 26) becoming its first female leader, according to broadcaster Cable TV.

She beat fellow contenders former finance secretary John Tsang and former judge Woo Kwok-hing.

Representatives of a broad number of sectors, from business to education, sit on the committee, but only a quarter are from the democracy camp.

Police were seen trying to push back protesters with a group of demonstrators seen trying to break the police cordon outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre where voting took place.

The protesters denounced Beijing's "interference" amid widespread reports of lobbying of the voters to back Lam, rather than the former finance chief, Tsang.

The protesters denounced Beijing's "interference" amid widespread reports of lobbying of the voters to back Lam, rather than the former finance chief, Tsang.

Security was tight around the harbourfront voting centre with metal barricades and large numbers of police deployed, and protesters were kept well away from the immediate vicinity.