Carrie Lam selected as Hong Kong's next leader - Cable TV

Former senior Hong Kong government official Carrie Lam was on Sunday elected the city's next leader by a 1,200-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists, according to broadcaster Cable TV.

  • Posted 26 Mar 2017 09:30
  • Updated 26 Mar 2017 12:50
Protesters scuffle with police during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive near the venue where the vote is taking place in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A policeman gestures as Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) and others protest during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive near the venue where the vote is taking place in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung (L) and other lawmakers chant slogans and carry banners demanding universal suffrage as their arrive for voting during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman holds up a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, as she and others protest during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive near the venue where the vote is taking place in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Most of Hong Kong's 7.3 million voters have no say in the choice of leader in the former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, at a time when tensions with Beijing have been on the rise.

(Reporting by James Pomfret, Venus Wu, Katy Wong; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

- Reuters