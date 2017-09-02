Cathay Pacific cancels some Hong Kong flights as city braces for another typhoon

HONG KONG: A week after two typhoons hit Hong Kong, the city is bracing for another storm – Typhoon Mawar, which is expected to hit the city on Sunday (Sep 3).

Flagship carrier Cathay Pacific on Saturday cancelled 20 flights scheduled to arrive or depart Hong Kong on Sunday and Monday, including flights to and from Singapore.

Flights in and out of HK on 3 and 4 Sep has been affected by Typhoon Mawar. More details at https://t.co/bRWlLDVKU3 — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) September 2, 2017





Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot both said in response to queries that they have not cancelled any flights to or from Hong Kong. SIA said that its Hong Kong flights are operating normally, although it is monitoring the situation closely.

Typhoon Mawar is expected to make landfall over the coast of eastern Guangdong on Sunday, and to be closest to Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon, according to the Hong Kong Observatory's website.

As of 1pm on Saturday, the city had hoisted its standby typhoon signal No. 1, with Typhoon Mawar centred about 320km off Hong Kong.

Mawar will be the third storm to hit the city in two weeks. One of the strongest typhoons on record, Hato, caused serious flooding and mass flight cancellations in Hong Kong and the neighbouring gaming hub of Macau. At least 10 people were killed in Macau and another eight in nearby Guangdong.

Four days later, Tropical Storm Pakhar brought heavy rain and winds of up to 130kmh to the two cities, causing 300 flights to be cancelled or delayed.

Hong Kong and the surrounding region is regularly besieged by typhoons between July and October. The city saw its strongest storm in 1962 during Typhoon Wanda, which killed 130 and left 72,000 people homeless in Hong Kong alone.