Charges dropped against Malaysian student in Australia who spent US$3.5m after overdraft error

SINGAPORE: A former Sydney University student who spent A$4.6 million (US$3.48 million) transferred to her Westpac banking error has been cleared of charges, according to Australian media reports on Friday (Dec 1).

Christine Jia Xin Lee, 21, was alleged to have spent the money on designer goods - including hundreds of designer handbags, clothes and accessories - after she realised the Australian bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft in June 2014.

According to news.com.au, a news site owned by News Corp Australia, the Malaysian resident then went on a multimillion-dollar spending spree for 11 months, stocking up on Hermes, Chanel and Dior products.

The error was picked up by the bank in April 2015, news.com.au reported. This was after an alert was triggered when she transferred A$1.15 million to her PayPal account over 14 transactions in one day, according to the Brisbane Times.

She was then arrested at Sydney Airport on May 4, 2016, as she was trying to board a flight to Malaysia.

According to the Times, she was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, but in her first court appearance the day after her arrest the magistrate cast doubt on the case, saying she may not have broken the law.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that at the time, Lee claimed she thought her parents had been depositing large sums of money into her Westpac account.

In April 2016, she returned items including a Cartier bracelet and handbags from Dior and Hermes with a value of about A$1 million, and in May that year the Supreme Court made orders allowing Westpac to seize any other assets to repay the remaining A$3.5 million, SMH wrote.

Lee's lawyer, Hugo Aston, was quoted by the Brisbane Times as saying that she was "obviously very relieved that all this trauma is over for her".

He added that the case showed that banks need to be more careful with their account management systems.

A Westpac spokesman was also quoted by the Times as saying that the bank had taken "all possible steps" to recover the funds, including taking civil action.

"The criminal charges against Ms Lee were a matter for the Deputy Public Prosecutor and police, and we respect their decision," the spokesman reportedly said.