Chile presidential candidate Pinera keeping wide lead-poll

SANTIAGO: Conservative presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera is maintaining a wide lead in voter preferences ahead of Chile's election in November, according to a monthly survey released on Monday by GfK Adimark.

Pinera, who was president of the copper-producing country between 2010 and 2014, captured 34 percent of voter intentions, up from 32 percent in the same survey last month.

His leftist opposition is split between two leading candidates, making it likely that Pinera would face a tougher challenge in a probable second round run-off in December.

Beatriz Sanchez, the candidate for the leftist Frente Amplio bloc, received 15 percent of the support, while 16 percent chose centre-left Alejandro Guillier, in the poll.

