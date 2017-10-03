Chile's Pinera would win 44 pct in presidential first round - pollster

SANTIAGO: Chile's conservative presidential candidate Sebastien Pinera has consolidated a strong lead in polls for the November presidential election, a survey by pollster CERC Mori showed on Tuesday.

The poll showed that Pinera, a former president, would win 44 percent of the vote in the November 19 first round, up from 35 percent in CERC Mori's last poll released in early July.

Centre-left Senator Alejandro Guillier would take 30 percent in the first round, the poll said, while hard-left Beatriz Sanchez would take 11 percent. CERC Mori said it was not accurately able to estimate voting intentions for a possible second round.

