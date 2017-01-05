Chilean poultry producer Agrosuper finds presence of bird flu

SANTIAGO: Chilean poultry producer Agrosuper said on Wednesday that the presence of bird flu has been detected at a turkey production plant run by its Sopraval unit in the central Valparaiso region.

The government's agriculture and livestock service confirmed the presence of the disease and said it plans to sacrifice and destroy the affected birds and quarantine the area to prevent the infectious disease from spreading.

