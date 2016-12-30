China bird flu has not spread, no impact on poultry market: government

BEIJING: China's Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday the recent outbreaks of bird flu have been handled in a "timely and effective" manner without spreading and have not affected chicken products or prices.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, the government department said the situation in the world's second-largest poultry consumer was "stable".

The comments come as South Korea and neighboring countries battle outbreaks of various strains of the highly virulent flu.

