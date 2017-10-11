China calls on all sides to avoid provocations on the Korean peninsula

China calls on all sides to avoid provocations on the Korean peninsula

China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged all sides to exercise restraint over the North Korea issue after the U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force.

One of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers prepares to take off for a 10-hour mission, to fly in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula, from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam August 8, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Handout via REUTERS

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular press briefing, adding that all sides should avoid provoking each other.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters