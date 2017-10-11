China calls on all sides to avoid provocations on the Korean peninsula
China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged all sides to exercise restraint over the North Korea issue after the U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force.
BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged all sides to exercise restraint over the North Korea issue after the U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular press briefing, adding that all sides should avoid provoking each other.
(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)