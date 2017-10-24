China Communist Party enshrines Xi in constitution

China's ruling Communist Party on Tuesday approved an amendement to its constitution directly mentioning Chinese President Xi Jinping's name and his "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristcs for a New Era".

Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his hand as he takes a vote at the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017.REUTERS/Jason Lee

No other leader has had an eponymous ideology included in the document while in office since Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China. Late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping's name was added after his death in 1997.

