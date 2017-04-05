China denounces India hosting Dalai Lama in disputed region

BEIJING: China said on Wednesday that India's decision to host Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on a contested stretch of land on the India-China border would cause serious damage to relations between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China firmly opposed the visit by a man it labels a dangerous separatist and that India's decision to arrange it will not benefit India in any way.

