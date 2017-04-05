Channel NewsAsia

China denounces India hosting Dalai Lama in disputed region

China said on Wednesday that India's decision to host Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on a contested stretch of land on the India-China border would cause serious damage to relations between the two countries.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives to deliver teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
BEIJING: China said on Wednesday that India's decision to host Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on a contested stretch of land on the India-China border would cause serious damage to relations between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China firmly opposed the visit by a man it labels a dangerous separatist and that India's decision to arrange it will not benefit India in any way.

