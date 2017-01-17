China factories caught making fake branded food products with harmful ingredients: Report

BEIJING: Close to 50 factories in the Chinese city of Tianjin have been busted for producing fake branded food with ingredients that include "leftovers and industrial-grade salt", according to a local media report on Monday (Jan 16).

The products, labelled as popular local and international brands such as Lee Kum Kee, Haday, Nestlé and Knorr, include artificial seasoning and sauces, according to an investigative report by The Beijing News.

The Chinese newspaper added that the products have been sold across the country.

"About 100 million yuan (US$14.5 million) worth of the fake products are produced each year in the little town of Duliu in the Jinghai area of Tianjin," the South China Morning Post said citing the original report.

It added that some producers gained so much wealth from the production that they could afford luxury cars.

Providing details on how food seasoning was manufactured, the report said the producers used "spices and herbs such as star anise, pepper and fennel from melon-seed processing factories in nearby Wangkou town, drying the ingredients and grinding them into powder in dilapidated low-rise buildings".

The spices were kept in abandoned facilities where they were stored close to rubbish piles.

Illegal ingredients such as banned colouring were also used in the manufacturing process.

The Post added that reporters from the Beijing News went to the industrial town with police last week and caught several people as they were producing fake products which were meant to be labelled after major Chinese spice product brand Wang Shouyi.

China, rocked in recent years by a series of food safety scandals, uncovered as many as half a million illegal food safety violations in the first three quarters of last year.

Among the offences were false advertising, the use of counterfeit products and ingredients and the sale of contaminated food products.