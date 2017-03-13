China H7N9 bird flu death toll 61 in February - government data

BEIJING: China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 140 since October.

While the total for last month was lower than January's 79, it was the highest number for the month of February since the deadly strain was first identified in 2013. The death toll from bird flu infections tends to drop towards the end of the winter.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)