China imprisons former FAW chairman for graft - state media
A Chinese court sentenced the former chief of one of the country's largest state-owned automakers to 11 years and six months in prison for graft, China Central Television reported on Thursday.
- Posted 09 Feb 2017 15:40
Xu Jianyi, the former chairman and party secretary of China FAW Group Corp , was first charged with corruption in September.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing monitoring team; Editing by Nick Macfie)
- Reuters