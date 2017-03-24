Channel NewsAsia

China is not militarising South China Sea: premier

China is not militarising the South China Sea, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

  • Posted 24 Mar 2017 09:10
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspects an honour guard during an official welcoming ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

China has drawn international criticism for large-scale building in the disputed South China Sea, although Li told reporters in Australia the development was for civilian purposes only.

(Reporting by Colin Packham)

- Reuters