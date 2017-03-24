China is not militarising South China Sea: premier
China is not militarising the South China Sea, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.
SYDNEY: China is not militarising the South China Sea, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.
China has drawn international criticism for large-scale building in the disputed South China Sea, although Li told reporters in Australia the development was for civilian purposes only.
