China issues guidelines to curb money laundering, terrorism financing and tax evasion

BEIJING: China's state council issued guidelines on Wednesday on improving supervision to curb money laundering, terrorism financing and tax evasion.

China will step up monitoring of abnormal cross-border capital movements to crackdown on cross-border financial crimes, the state council said in a statement on its website, adding that it will implement U.N. Security Council resolutions against terrorism financing.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)