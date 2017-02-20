China jails former senior Beijing official for graft

BEIJING: A court in China on Monday jailed for 13 years a former deputy Communist Party boss of the capital, Beijing, after finding her guilty of corruption, state television said.

Lu Xiwen, who was also head of the city's party school, which trains rising officials, was put under investigation in 2015.

The court in Jilin province said that between 2001 and 2015, Lu took bribes worth 18.8 million yuan (US$2.73 million).

Because she admitted her guilt and repented she has been granted a lighter sentence, state television added, citing the court.

It was not possible to reach a family or legal representative for Lu.

Since assuming office more than four years ago, President Xi Jinping has waged war on deep-seated graft, warning, like others before him, that the problem is so bad it could affect the party's grip on power.

Dozens of senior figures have been jailed for corruption and abusing their positions, including a once powerful domestic security chief, Zhou Yongkang.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)