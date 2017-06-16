China kindergarten blast was bomb, suspect killed: Official

FENGXIAN: Chinese police said Friday (Jun 16) the explosion that killed eight people outside a kindergarten was caused by a homemade bomb and the bomber died in the blast.

The public security ministry said in a statement that the suspect was a 22-year-old man with health problems who rented a room near the kindergarten in the eastern town of Fengxian, where Thursday's blast occurred.



The explosion in Jiangsu province left victims bleeding and weeping, with images posted on state media showing some had their clothes torn off by the force of the explosion.

The attacker, surnamed Xu, had written the words "die" and "destroy" among others on a wall in his room where police found materials used to make a homemade explosive device, the statement said. Xu made the bomb himself.

He had dropped out of school but was employed, the statement said without providing further details.

Advertisement