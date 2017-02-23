China promised Philippines will not build in disputed shoal - Philippines' foreign minister

MANILA: Chinese President Xi Jinping promised Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that Beijing will not build structures on a rocky outcrop in the South China Sea, Philippine Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said on Thursday.

Yasay said the Chinese leader made the pledge during his bilateral meeting with Duterte in Beijing in October.

"President Xi has promised President Duterte they will not reclaim and build structures on Scarborough Shoal," Yasay told reporters.

(Reporting by Manuel Mogato)