China reports four more bird flu deaths, says spread of virus is slowing

BEIJING: China reported four more deaths from H7N9 bird flu in the week to Thursday, raising the winter death toll to at least 112, Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

But the agency cited an expert saying the spread of the virus should continue to slow as China takes measures such as the closing of live poultry markets.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday the risk of sustained human-to-human transmission of H7N9 bird flu in China was low, but that a surge in human cases was worrying and required constant monitoring.

There were 22 total new cases of bird flu during the week, Xinhua said, citing data from the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

Southern Guizhou province has had six cases of H7N9 this winter, with four deaths, Xinhua said.

