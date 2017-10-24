China's anti-graft chief not in Communist Party's new central committee

BEIJING: China's Communist Party on Tuesday (Oct 24) elected members of its new central committee and anti-graft tsar Wang Qishan did not make the list.

This also means he will not be in the powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

The central committee elects members of the party's Politburo and Politburo Standing Committee, which consist of China's top leadership.

Wang, 69, is seen at President Xi Jinping's top ally, having played a central role in China's anti-corruption push. He heads the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which punished more than 1.5 million officials in the past five years.

The South China Morning Post reports that it is understood that Mr Xi decided to let Wang retire largely because he has reached the unofficial retirement age of 68.

However, reports said he could be given another role that is not decided for a few months.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (front row, center) and fellow delegates raise their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese vice-president Li Yuanchao was also not on the central committee list, according to state media outlet Xinhua which published a list of members of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC.

China's top banking regulator, Guo Shuqing, and veteran banker Jiang Chaoliang, front runners to succeed Zhou Xiaochuan as central bank governor, both made it to the central committee.

The committee was announced on the last day of the party's 19th party congress on Tuesday as 2,336 delegates gathered in Beijing.

The congress, which occurs twice in a decade, also saw the addition of President Xi 's name to the party's constitution.

The ruling Communist Party approved an amendment to its constitution directly mentioning Xi's name and his "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristcs for a New Era".

No other leader has had an eponymous ideology included in the document while in office since Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China. Late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping's name was added after his death in 1997.

