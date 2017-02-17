China's Chongli county booming ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics

CHONGLI, China: Twenty-year-old Li Yonghao is an undergraduate in Xingtai city in Hebei province, 600km from his hometown in Chongli where he is spending his winter vacation.

The electrical engineering major plans to return home after he graduates. While most young people in Chongli used to only be able to work as farmers or miners, Li thinks things will look up soon - the county will be hosting most of the skiing events at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Beijing’s urban centre has a lack of natural snow, so it will only host indoor events such as figure skating and ice hockey.

The skiing events will be held in Beijing’s rural Yanqing county and in Chongli, where snowfall is especially heavy between November and April.

“Chongli is still being developed, so there aren’t many big companies, but I think there’ll be more developers here in future, so there’ll be more job opportunities," Li told Channel NewsAsia.







Signs of construction are everywhere in the county of Chongli. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

Five years before the Beijing Winter Olympics, smaller businesses say they are already benefitting from the burgeoning ski industry in largely rural Chongli, which used to be poverty-stricken.

More than 530,000 tourists, roughly 17 times Chongli’s entire population, visited the tiny county during China's Spring Festival in 2016.

Business at an eatery that’s near one of the ski slopes has increased by more than 10 per cent since last year.



Its owner Zhao Chunmei, who runs the business with her sisters, said, “It seems that there are more people from out of town coming here, tourists, since China won the bid to host the Winter Games.”

Locals in #Chongli are optimistic the 2022 Winter Olympics will boost the economy of this formerly poverty stricken county #China pic.twitter.com/8z4BbAXCca — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) February 16, 2017

SURGING PROPERTY PRICES

Some locals, however, are dismayed that home prices are rising at a pace way faster than income growth.

Chongli resident Zhang Xiaomei said: “Our standard of living is not high enough, and there aren’t enough jobs because Chongli has no factories and it’s also not an industrial area.”

Average real estate prices in Chongli have doubled in just two years.



The surging property prices sparked angry comments on social media in January when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Chongli to inspect preparations for the Winter Games.



“After China won the bid, investors from elsewhere have pushed the prices here up," real estate agent Wang Xueyu said.





Chongli will host most of the skiing events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

Many people believe housing will get even more expensive in Chongli, with a planned high-speed rail link that will shorten travel time from Beijing to Chongli county to just about an hour, compared to the current four-hour drive.

Chen Cun, a sales manager from the Fulong Four Seasons Town development, added: “China’s winter sports industry is at its infancy stage, and skiing is very addictive, so once you start, you won’t stop. After the Winter Olympics, skiers will still come to Chongli to ski.”