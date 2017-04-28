China's defence ministry says resolutely opposed to any country selling arms to Taiwan

China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday it was resolutely opposed to any country selling arms to Taiwan.

BEIJING: China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday it was resolutely opposed to any country selling arms to Taiwan.

Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun made the comment at a monthly news briefing in Beijing when asked on the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets from the United States to Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said earlier on Thursday that Taiwan may need to buy the F-35s, the most advanced stealth jet the United States has.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Bill Tarrant)

Source: Reuters