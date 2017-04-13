China's foreign minister says force cannot resolve N. Korea issue
China's foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday military force cannot resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula and he expects an opportunity to return to talks will arise amid current tension.
- Posted 13 Apr 2017 14:30
BEIJING: China's foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday military force cannot resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula and he expects an opportunity to return to talks will arise amid current tension.
Wang, speaking to reporters following a meeting with the Palestinian foreign minister in Beijing, also said that whoever provoked the North Korea situation would have to assume historical responsibility for it.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Nick Heath; Editing by Robert Birsel)
- Reuters