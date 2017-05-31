China's former statistics chief sentenced to life in prison - state media

The former head of China's statistics bureau was sentenced to life in prison over corruption charges, China's state media said on Wednesday.

Wang Baoan illegally accepted the equivalent of over 153 million yuan (US$22.44 million) in cash and other valuables, China Central Television said on its official microblog, quoting a local court ruling.

(US$1 = 6.8170 Chinese yuan renminbi)

