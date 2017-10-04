China's Golden Week holiday scrapped for some Xinjiang employees

URUMQI, China: Residents of the Chinese region of Xinjiang are taking to social media to complain about being summoned back to work during the week-long National Day holiday.

The last-minute blanket order issued on Monday (Oct 2) affects civil servants, employees of state enterprises and government-affiliated units as well as teachers and some students in the far west region, according to South China Morning Post.

This is the first time that the Golden Week holiday has been cancelled.



While the rest of the country takes an eight-day break, affected employees in Xinjiang had to cancel their holiday plans and work through October – including weekends – while others were ordered to attend ideology classes.

No official statement was released about the holiday being cancelled – workers and students say they were notified at different times in the lead-up and even at the start of the break – but it has been widely discussed on social media in China.



The hashtag, "no national holiday in Xinjiang", was circulated among netizens on social media platform Weibo. They also complained about having to work on Wednesday, during Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.

One user, who is currently on holiday and returning to Xinjiang, said that he was notified to report to work last night, and was not allowed to apply for leave.

However, official notices put out by the Xinjiang government last month acknowledged the Oct 1 to 8 holiday, giving no indication that it would not go ahead.

The Golden Week is the country's longest public holiday, with 710 million tourist trips expected across China, according to the China National Tourism Administration.

Some residents speculated that this is due to the upcoming Communist Party congress.

The regional administration has called for local governments to ensure there are no “large-, medium- or small-scale” incidents around the congress. The twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle starts on October 18 and marks the start of President Xi Jinping’s second term.

Internet controls have been tightened and security measures stepped up across the country ahead of the congress.



In the tense Xinjiang region – where ethnic violence has killed hundreds of people in recent years – the authorities have ramped up security, with a heavy police presence on the streets and religious restrictions. Xinjiang is home to at least 11 million mostly Muslim Uighurs.