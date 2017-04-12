China's H7N9 bird flu death toll at 47 in March: Govt data
- Posted 12 Apr 2017 14:45
- Updated 12 Apr 2017 14:51
BEIJING: China reported 47 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in March, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 61 deaths in February.
It also reported 96 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu for last month, according to a statement posted on the website of the National Health and Family Planning Commission.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue)
- Reuters