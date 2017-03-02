China's leadership structure in focus at annual National People's Congress

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his colleagues are entering the last year of their first term, and as lawmakers arrive in Beijing for next week's annual parliamentary session, all eyes will be on the possible make-up of the next Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Traditionally, new members of China's top decision-making body will comprise the country's next generation of leaders. But so far, there have been no clear front-runners in the way President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang stood out 10 years ago.

One reason could be that President Xi has made an effort to clamp down on factions, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s lead analyst for China Tom Rafferty.

"Xi Jinping has made a determined effort to sort of break down some of the factions and groupings that we used to see within the Communist Party," said Mr Rafferty. "For example, the Communist Youth League faction, or the 'tuanpai', used to be very powerful within the Communist Party but there has been quite a deliberate attempt to try to clamp their wings to some extent.

"I still think obviously that the Communist Party’s a huge body. There’s a vast range of opinion within it and factions still exist, so even now Mr Xi isn’t going to get completely his own way."

That is why a lot of tea-leaf reading on Chinese politics is expected at this year's annual parliamentary session - the National People's Congress (NPC) which will open on Sunday (Mar 5).

Some names which have been tossed around by China watchers as possible contenders for the powerful Politburo Standing Committee include:

Zhou Qiang, the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme People's Court of China

Wang Yang, one of the four Vice Premiers of China

Hu Chunhua, the Communist Party's Secretary of Guangdong province

Sun Zhengcai, the Communist Party's Secretary of Chongqing, an interior municipality

Zhao Leji, head of the Chinese Communist Party's Organisation Department

Wang Huning, a current member of the party's Politburo

Mr Rafferty said: "If neither Sun Zhengcai or Hu Chunhua come on to the Politburo Standing Committee, and there isn’t any current figure in the Politburo who is young enough to assume leadership in 2022, we can probably assume that’s a signal that Mr Xi is certainly giving serious consideration to the possibility of extending his stay at the top."

Some analysts also speculated that the size of the Politburo Standing Committee, the highest level of power in the Communist Party, could be reduced from seven to five.

Variations in the size of committee are important as the numbers game can decide which faction of the party has the upper hand in affecting top-level decision making, and any changes could help President Xi to consolidate his power.

"A smaller politburo is like a war cabinet and it would be able to make decisions very, very quickly, so you’re making the decision process even smaller, and I suppose we interpret that as a sign that Xi Jinping is becoming very powerful indeed," explained Professor Kerry Brown, the director of the Lau China Institute at King's College.

"If it stays the same, that’s consensus and consistency. If it grows in size, I suppose that’s a sign that there’s a need for more people to have responsibility over a particular policy areas," he added.

Speculation is also growing that Wang Qishan, head of the party's corruption buster, could stay on even though he is due to retire.

Professor Brown said: "I think it’s a little more likely now than it was maybe earlier in the year because he’s not a political threat to Xi Jinping. He’s very highly regarded as an economist, so one scenario is he would become the premier, and Li Keqiang would be head of the National People’s Congress."

There is also a wild card known as the Trump administration. Analysts believe that if the United States pursues aggressive policies towards China, conservative and hawkish figures might gain momentum in China’s decision-making at the highest level.