China's top diplomat says hopes to manage disputes with U.S

BEIJING: China hopes it can work with the United States to manage and control disputes and sensitive problems, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi told Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, on Friday.

State Councillor Yang, who outranks the foreign minister, told Flynn that the two countries have broad common interests and great potential for cooperation, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after their telephone call.

