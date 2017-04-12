China's Xi discusses North Korea on call with US President Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in North Korea with U.S President Donald Trump on a telephone call on Wednesday, China's state broadcaster said.
- Posted 12 Apr 2017 12:20
Xi stressed that a resolution of tensions on the Korean peninsula should be achieved by peaceful means. The phone call came a week after Trump and Xi met face-to-face for the first time at a summit in Florida.
(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Paul Tait)
- Reuters