China's Xi discusses North Korea on call with US President Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in North Korea with U.S President Donald Trump on a telephone call on Wednesday, China's state broadcaster said.

  12 Apr 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Xi stressed that a resolution of tensions on the Korean peninsula should be achieved by peaceful means. The phone call came a week after Trump and Xi met face-to-face for the first time at a summit in Florida.

