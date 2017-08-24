China's Xi pledges to properly address differences with South Korea - Xinhua

China's President Xi Jinping pledged to make concerted efforts with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to properly address differences between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping pledged to make concerted efforts with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to properly address differences between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

Xinhua did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)