China's Xi pledges to properly address differences with South Korea - Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping pledged to make concerted efforts with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to properly address differences between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

Xinhua did not provide further details.

