China's Xi says China's anti-corruption battle must go deeper - Xinhua
China's president said on Friday a battle against corruption "must go deeper", the official Xinhua news agency reported.
- Posted 06 Jan 2017 18:20
BEIJING: China's president said on Friday a battle against corruption "must go deeper", the official Xinhua news agency reported.
President Xi Jinping also called on the Communist Party to be governed "systematically, creatively and efficiently", Xinhua said.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Robert Birsel)
- Reuters