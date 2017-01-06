Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

China's Xi says China's anti-corruption battle must go deeper - Xinhua

China's president said on Friday a battle against corruption "must go deeper", the official Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Posted 06 Jan 2017 18:20
China's President Xi Jinping arrives to attend a conference commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-Sen, widely recognised as the father of modern China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING: China's president said on Friday a battle against corruption "must go deeper", the official Xinhua news agency reported.

President Xi Jinping also called on the Communist Party to be governed "systematically, creatively and efficiently", Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Robert Birsel)

- Reuters