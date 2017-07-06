China's Xi says committed to denuclearisation of Korean peninsula

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Thursday that China is committed to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and a settlement of the issue via dialogue and consultation, state news agency Xinhua said.

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Thursday that China is committed to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and a settlement of the issue via dialogue and consultation, state news agency Xinhua said.

The two were meeting in Germany ahead of a summit of the G20 group of nations.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)