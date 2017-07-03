China's Xi says he hopes US handles Taiwan issue appropriately

China hopes the United States can handle the Taiwan issue appropriately, in accordance with the "one China" principle, President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, state media said.

"Negative factors" have affected Sino-U.S. relations, and China has already expressed its position to the United States, Xi told Trump, according to a read-out of a telephone call between the leaders carried by state television.

The two also discussed the "peace and stability of the Korean peninsula", the report added, without elaborating.

