China's Xi says need to move to greener economic growth - state media

China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a briefing on the final day of the Belt and Road Forum, at the Yanqi Lake International Conference Center, north of Beijing, China May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool/Files

BEIJING: China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.

China's air, water and soil pollution need to be tackled, he added, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said the country's rapid economic growth had caused many environmental problems, according to Xinhua.

"Under these circumstances, we must exert significant efforts to reverse course," he said.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

Source: Reuters